Serious accident between cars and trucks in San Donà di Piave, in the province of Venice, in Veneto. Involved one family made up of mom, dad and one a few months old baby girl, as well as a truck driver originally from San Biagio di Callalta, a city that is also located in Veneto but in the province of Treviso. What are the health conditions of the people involved in the accident?

The accident took place on Monday 9 May 2022 around 4 pm, on the San Donà-Noventa link road, in the Ipercoop area. The Carabinieri are trying to rebuild the exact dynamics of the accidentto understand if there are responsibilities on the part of the two drivers, the car and the truck involved.

According to an initial reconstruction, the Alfa Romeo Giulietta, on board of which there was a family from Gaiarine, in the province of Treviso, made up of a father, mother and daughter of a few months, collided with an Iveco truck. The car went off the road.

In the impact the car got the worst of it, ending up off the road. The mother who was aboard the vehicle is serious: she seems to have been behind the wheel when there was the impact with the truck. All family members were transported with the Treviso helicopter rescue service to the Mestre hospital.

The woman is the victim of the accident who suffered the most serious injuries. But given the young age of the child, she too was transported as a precaution, together with her father who, like him, is result practically unharmed.

The 118 health workers immediately intervened on the spot and rescued the three members of the family and the truck driver of San Biagio di Callaltawho reported no severe injuries during the accident.

In addition to the health workers, the firefighters also reached the scene of the accident. The Carabinieri diverted traffic by carrying out all the necessary findings.