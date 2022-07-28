Serious accident between cars and motorcycles, the victim is Francesca Lafragola a 24-year-old girl who was with her boyfriend

There was nothing more to be done for Francesca Lafragola, the 24-year-old who unfortunately lost her life after a car accident, while she was on a motorcycle with her boyfriend. Even the latter is currently in very serious condition in the hospital and is fighting for her life.

There are so many people who are now upset from the loss suffered. In fact, his friends went to the place where the drama took place and desperate, they wanted to understand what happened.

According to information released by some media, the tragedy took place on the day of Tuesday 26 July. Precisely along the road to Cassino and Soravery famous for other serious incidents.

The two boys aged 24 and 26 were aboard theirs motorcycle. They were headed to the small town of Sant’Elia, where the young woman lived together with his mother.

However, for reasons still to be clarified by the police they are collided suddenly with a Fiat Punto, driven by a man. In the car there was the father with his daughter, who remained due to the violent impact stuck between the sheets.

The rescuers who intervened on the spot, unfortunately found themselves in front of one truly heartbreaking scene. Something terrible.

The injured and the death of Francesca Lafragola

The health workers have found Francesca Lafragola on the ground by now lifeless. The boyfriend who he couldn’t move and he desperately asked for help and the father and daughter, wedged between the sheets of their car, who could not move.

The 26 year old was helicopter emergency in Rome and the doctors, given the conditions, subjected him to a delicate operation. They have removed his spleen and drained his kidneys. For him the next few hours are crucial.

Francesca’s body is at the moment at the morgue of Cassino. She was well known in the area for her smile, her sweetness and her will to live. There are so many people who have chosen to write a thought on social media to remember her, given her death after an accident.