Car accident in via della Pisana, Martina Ventura died at the age of 26, while returning from the Tiziano Ferro concert with her boyfriend

He did not make it Martina Ventura, was 26 years old and unfortunately lost her life due to a serious accident, while returning home with her boyfriend. The latter is now hospitalized and the doctors, in addition to treatment, have subjected him to the necessary tests.

In these hours there are so many people who come on social they are remembering her, also because many are shocked by this disappearance like this sudden and premature.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place around 6.30 in the morning of Sunday 25th June. Precisely in via della Pisana, which is located in the city of Rietiin the province of Rome.

Martina was in the car with her boyfriend from 28 years. They had been to the concert of Tiziano Ferro and probably at the end of the party, they took the car back and were going home.

They were in their own Renault Clio. When suddenly, for reasons still to be clarified by the police, the 28-year-old driver suddenly lost his check of his vehicle.

After going off the road, they collided with a Wall which runs along the roadway. As a result the car has become a pile of sheet metal. Passers-by quickly realized the seriousness of this accident.

The death of Martina Ventura after the accident

Doctors quickly rushed to the spot. To free the two boyfriends it was necessary the intervention of the Fire fighterswho had to use shears and other tools to be able to free them.

However, for the 26-year-old they could do nothing. Due to the serious accident, Martina practically lost her life on the spot.

The boyfriend is now hospitalized in the San Camillo hospital and his conditions appear to be very good serious. The doctors have subjected him to routine examinations and from the first information it appears to be negative to alcohol and drugs. The girl’s body is now at the disposal of the judicial authority, probably waiting of the autopsy.