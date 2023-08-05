Road accident in Manduria, Chiara Mazza after the collision gets out of the vehicle to call her brother, but shortly after collapses to the ground and dies

A very serious accident occurred on the evening of Friday 4 August, on the road that leads from Manduria to San Pietro in Bevagna. Clare Mazza only 25 years old, unfortunately she died shortly after the collision with a Jeep. Before losing her life she managed to call her brother.

They are all shocked and saddened by this loss as well serious and heartbreaking. The girl was with i parents and they were probably on their way to their home.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place in evening of Friday 4th August. Precisely along a road from Manduria, door to San Pietro in Bevagnamunicipalities located in the province of Taranto.

Chiara Mazza was on board the Fiat Panda driven by his dad. Their mother was also with them and they were probably on their way to their home.

When suddenly, for reasons still to be clarified by the police, they are collided head-on against a Jeep. The impact appeared a lot serious immediately and passers-by asked for the timely intervention of the sanitary ware.

Chiara a few moments later managed to get out of the vehicle, a call your brother to warn him of what had happened, but in the end it is collapsed to the ground.

The death of Chiara Mazza after the accident

The doctors on board the ambulances intervened, tried to revive her long. However, in the end they had no choice but to surrender and thus declare her death.

The parents were transported to the hospital and neither of them appear to be life threatening. The 22-year-old who was driving the other car, he reported minor trauma. Now the prosecutor who is handling the case has decided to figure out the exact one cause which led to the death of Chiara.

From an initial reconstruction of the accident, it emerged that the young motorist was probably did not stop at the stop sign. For this the clash with the Panda was unavoidable. There will be more updates on this episode.