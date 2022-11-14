After the accident, there was nothing left for the 26-year-old to do

He only had 26 years the boy who was driving his car crashed into a tree in Parma. He lost his life in the Emilia province, along a dark road. The very young was thrown out of the cockpit. Unfortunately for him there was nothing to do. When the rescuers arrived, he was already dead.

The 26-year-old boy died after his car went off the road, ending his race against a roadside tree. It was about 11pm on Saturday 12 November. The boy was walking along Via Emilia shortly after Fidenza, in the direction of the city of Parma.

He had arrived in the territory of Word of Fontanellato when, for reasons yet to be ascertained, he lost control of his car. The young man went off the rails by going against another. His body was thrown outside the vehicle he was driving.

After the alarm raised by other motorists, the 118 rescuers. With the health workers also the Fire Brigade and the Carabinieri, who immediately conducted the first surveys of the case, blocking the circulation of cars, to reconstruct the dynamics of what happened.

However, when the medical staff arrived at the place where the car had gone off the road, they could not help but ascertain the death of the boy. There would be no other cars involved, probably the young man had an illness, a distraction, a fall asleep …

Car against a tree in Parma: unfortunately for the young man there was nothing to do

The Carabinieri blocked the Via Emilia in both directions of travel to allow the intervention of rescuers and ensure that they can carry out the surveys in complete safety and tranquility.

Photo source from Pixabay

For this reason, traffic on that stretch of road recorded numerous slowdowns throughout the night, but the following morning everything started again, while trying to understand how a young man could have flown in the sky in that way.