Two people died in a serious accident in Hessen early on Saturday evening. Her car suddenly broke out on the A4 and got under a truck.

Bad Hersfeld – Last Saturday evening (April 10th) the police in Hesse were called to a serious accident on Autobahn 4 near Bad Hersfeld. Two occupants of an Audi had gotten under a truck when the rear of the car suddenly broke out and had a fatal accident. The responsible department announced this in a press release.

Two dead after an accident on the A4 – the public prosecutor and the police are now investigating

The truck of a Polish company was driving on the right of the three lanes, the Audi had approached from behind. “According to witnesses, the rear of the Audi broke out in a long, slight left curve on a wet road,” the police said. The driver of the car then lost control of his car. As a result, the vehicle got “massively” under the truck trailer in front.

The emergency services could no longer help the 56-year-old man from Mühlhausen and his 17-year-old son. Both died at the scene of the accident. The motorway was temporarily closed for a few hours after the serious crash. A high level of property damage has also occurred. Now the Fulda public prosecutor wants to find out with the help of an expert how the accident happened and what the exact cause of the accident was. Only a few months ago a fatal accident had already occurred on the same motorway.

Second accident only a short time later – two dead, three injured

A little later, a bad accident also occurred in the neighboring state of Rhineland-Palatinate, such as picture reported. There was a traffic accident on federal highway 42 in the Rhein-Lahn district south of Koblenz in which two people died and three other serious injuries were sustained. The local police report that only one car was involved in the crash. The car had “left the lane in a long right-hand bend. Here it collided head-on with the wall of a railway underpass. “

The vehicle was then thrown into the crash barrier. Two of the five men between the ages of 24 and 41 died, the other three were rescued by the fire brigade and taken to hospitals in Koblenz. The cause of the accident is still unclear in this case. (mam)

