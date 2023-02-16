Serious road accident in the province of Nuoro, Lucia Virdis died at the age of 42 on her way home from work

A very serious accident occurred on the late evening of Tuesday 14 February, in the province of Nuoro, in Sardinia. A 42-year-old woman called Lucia Virdiswho worked as a nurse, lost her life on her way home.

Many in these hours are writing gods messages of condolences for the woman, but above all for her loved ones, given the severe and sudden loss they have suffered.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place around 23 on Tuesday 14 February. Precisely along the state road 197 which leads from Furtei to Villamar, in the province of Nuoro.

Lucia had published one that same morning photo on social media, with the message: “Go!” He was on his way to work for his shift. The day seemed to proceed normally for her.

After finishing his shift, he took his car back and stood going back homewhen suddenly, along the way and for reasons still to be clarified by the police, it is collided head-on with another car.

The clash appeared a lot serious right away. Both cars were completely destroyed. Passers-by for this reason timely launched the alarm to the health workers and also to the carabinieri.

The death of Lucia Virdis after the accident

Doctors arrived on site within minutes, but they couldn’t save the young nurse’s life do nothing. The firefighters owed it free from sheet metal of his vehicle, but the woman was now deceased.

The other motorist, a 32-year-old man, was transported to the hospital in code red. However, he doesn’t appear to be in very serious conditions.

Information on this accident is still very fragmentary. The only sure thing is that it happened because one of the two has invaded the oncoming lane. Now it will be up to the police to reconstruct the exact dynamics of what happened.