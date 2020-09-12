Critical accident on the A24 within the route of Hamburg: An extended-distance bus drove right into a ditch. A number of individuals had been injured. There may be an assumption about the reason for the accident.

An extended-distance bus crashed right into a ditch on the A24 in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

31 individuals had been injured, three of them significantly.

The police have a primary guess as to the reason for the accident

Replace from September 12, 2020, 10.15 a.m .: 31 individuals had been injured within the bus accident on the A24. In line with Flixbus had been all occupants of the bus, 30 passengers and two drivers, dropped at hospitals as a precaution. “We are able to verify that the driving and relaxation occasions have been noticed,” stated a Flixbus spokesman. The bus was between Prague and Hamburg been on the way in which.

Critical bus accident in Germany: 31 individuals injured – police cite presumption of the reason for the accident

Message from September 12, 2020, 9:19 a.m .:

Wöbbelin – On the Autobahn 24 Close to Wöbbelin in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania there was a severe visitors accident early Saturday morning. A Lengthy-distance bus be in Route Hamburg Misplaced the street between the Wöbbelin and Hagenow junctions and drove right into a ditch. 31 individuals had been injured, three of them tough. In line with the police, nevertheless, they don’t seem to be in mortal hazard.

The accident is meant to be round 5.45 a.m. have occurred, stated a police spokesman in Rostock German Press Company (dpa). The precise reason for the accident continues to be being decided, presumably it was one The motive force’s microsleep.

The place of departure and vacation spot of the bus had been initially unclear. The spokesman stated that vacationers of various nationalities had been sitting within the car. The 31 injured had been taken to surrounding hospitals.