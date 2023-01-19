Since Windows 11 saw the light, many users of pc have resisted upgrading their machine to said operating system, since serious problems with applications ranging from work programs to games have been reported. And although an update has already been released to improve that aspect, something not so favorable was recently discovered.

One of the functions that computers must have by default is to system restoreand therefore this should not give the machine any problems, but it seems that with version eleven of the system Microsoft there are some problems. And that happens when trying to launch applications after doing restores, since they simply do not work.

The company itself mentions that there is a bug version 22H2 that affects applications using the package format. msix. As a result, execution errors are reflected in programs as simple as the package office, Cortanaeven painting is affected.

This they commented:

This list of applications is not exhaustive. Any Windows app that uses the MSIX Windows app package format may experience this issue.

In an official statement, Microsoft it mentions solutions ranging from restarting the app or uninstalling and reinstalling the problematic software from the store. Although there are constant reports, it seems that for now they are not interested in giving a more efficient solution to the problem, that is building a patch for this error.

Via: Microsoft

Editor’s note: These types of details make me still oblivious to wanting to update my PC to Windows 11, so we will have to continue waiting for a version that is truly stable.