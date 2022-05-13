DThe Bonn public prosecutor’s office had the practice rooms of the prominent Bonn child psychiatrist Michael Winterhoff searched on Thursday, as well as some child and youth facilities that had worked with him over the past few years. According to reports in the Süddeutsche Zeitung, 100 detectives were involved in a raid on 15 facilities in North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate and Lower Saxony.

Winterhoff is being investigated for dangerous bodily harm and possible unprofessional treatment. He is accused of having treated numerous children and young people with strong narcotics, the side effects of which many parents are said not to have been informed about. The reason for the prescription were diagnoses that Winterhoff is said to have invented himself without any technical basis.

Last August, WDR and Süddeutsche Zeitung reported for the first time on former patients who continued to suffer from the consequences of their treatment by the psychiatrist for years. As a result of this reporting, more than a dozen victims filed a complaint with the Bonn public prosecutor’s office.

Winterhoff himself denies the allegations and says his treatment was legal.