In central Nigeria there has been a serious boat accident on the Niger. As the Nigerian police confirmed on Tuesday, the accident happened on Monday morning. According to media reports, around 300 passengers were on the ship, including guests at a wedding and many children. Initially, the police gave no information about the dead or injured and referred to the ongoing rescue efforts.

However, several eyewitnesses reported many fatalities. Umar Bologi, the traditional leader of the region’s Nupe ethnic group, told the BBC on Tuesday that at least 150 people are believed to have died in the tragedy.

Nothing was initially known about the reason for the accident. However, similar ship accidents with many fatalities are not uncommon in Nigeria. The reason is often overloaded and poorly maintained ships. The Niger is the largest river in Nigeria and the third longest river in Africa.