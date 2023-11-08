Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Ukraine hits the Russian Navy hard: A modern warship is said to have been badly damaged. The attack could have significant consequences.

Kerch – In May the Ukraine from Great Britain and France the so-called “Storm Shadow” and “Scalp” missiles, with the help of which the army has already succeeded in several strikes against the Russian troops. Last Saturday evening, another attack on Russian positions apparently took place – and one with a big impact.

According to the report, the Ukrainian air force destroyed a new Russian warship in a shipyard on the annexed Black Sea peninsula of Crimea. The commander of the air force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, announced on his Telegram channel on Sunday that the hit had been confirmed. The Russian Telegram channel Military Informant also reported on the consequences of a direct hit against the “Askold” missile carrier.

Attack on Russian Navy: Footage is said to show heavily damaged ship “Askold”.

This photo, shared on social media, purports to show the damaged Russian warship Askold. © Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security of Ukraine/Screenshot X/Twitter

Oleshchuk had previously published a video that was supposed to show the attack on the shipyard in the coastal town of Kerch. However, at this point it was not yet clear whether the Russian Navy ship had actually been hit. Russian media later also reported a blow, citing the Defense Ministry in Moscow.

In his post on Telegram, Oleshchuk did not name the ship, but claimed that Moscow had one of its most modern warships housed in the shipyard. Meanwhile, footage is circulating on social media that purports to show the attack on the occupied Russian shipyard. The photos show, among other things, the charred hull of a ship, while the video is intended to show the moment the warship was hit by a missile.

Meanwhile, the Russian news agency reported Interfaxthat the Saliv shipyard was shelled on Saturday evening, but that 13 of 15 rockets were repelled. The shipyard is considered one of the largest in Eastern Europe and is subject to Western sanctions.

Serious consequences for the Russian Navy: Modern warship temporarily out of service

According to Ukrainian Air Force Chief Oleshchuk, the destroyed warship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was to be used to launch cruise missiles. The Russian Navy had been “scalped,” he wrote, alluding to the “Scalp” cruise missiles supplied by France.

On Sunday, Ukrainian Southern Command spokeswoman Nataliya Humenyuk said the attack caused “significant” damage to the Russian army. The attack was “strong and successful”. Even if a complete report is not yet available, it is currently assumed that the damage is “quite extensive” and that the warship has been taken out of service for the time being.

Ukraine repeatedly bombards targets in Crimea, including the bridge built from Kerch to the Russian mainland. In addition to Western weapons, the armed forces also use self-made drones. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly announced that as part of the ongoing defense against Russia also wanting to recapture the annexed Crimea. (nak/dpa)