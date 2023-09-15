Home page politics

From: Marcus Gable

In critical condition? Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov is one of Russia’s best-known supporters in the Ukraine war. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS



Ramzan Kadyrov is said to be in critical condition, Ukrainian intelligence reports. But an expert strongly contradicts IPPEN.MEDIA.

Update from September 15th, 10:50 p.m.: Upon request from IPPEN.MEDIA explains Harold Chambers regarding Ramzan Kadyrov’s health, all that could be said is that it appears to have deteriorated and he occasionally carries a medical device on his hand. The analyst from the Foreign Policy Research Institute also sees it as confirmed that the Chechen leader is suffering from kidney problems, as this was confirmed by Elena Milashina from the Novaya Gazette had been reported.

It is also interesting that there is no data that would support the alleged flight to Moscow on September 7th. According to Chambers’ research, Kadyrov’s jet was not moving on the day in question and there were no other non-commercial flights. What appears most suspicious to him is an anonymous private Gulfstream jet that came from Dubai and left for Ankara a few hours later.

The expert describes the fact that the rumors about Kadyrov arose shortly after the death of former Chechen Health Minister Elkhan Suleimanov was reported as “highly suspicious”. The “Bloodhound” is said to have buried him alive. Suleimanov was also Kadyrov’s personal physician. Overall, the reports only refer to “dubious, anonymous sources and evidence,” he emphasizes.

Ramzan Kadyrov’s health: expert contradicts reports of coma

Update from September 15th, 9:15 p.m.: After the report of Ramzan Kadyrov’s supposedly critical health condition spread, it is now being cast into doubt. Foreign Policy Research Institute analyst Harold Chambers tweeted that Chechen opposition outlets condemned the rumors as unfounded. Accordingly, it is simply an information war in which the sources are “absolutely unreliable”.

How is Putin’s “bloodhound” Kadyrov doing? Critical health reports

Original message from September 15th: Warsaw – Vladimir Putin could lose another important ally in the Ukraine war. Ramzan Kadyrov is said to be in critical condition. This is reported by the Russian-language media project based in Warsaw Nexta citing Andrei Yusov, who is described as a representative of the Main Directorate of Ukrainian intelligence services.

He is quoted as follows: “The information is confirmed by various sources from medical and political circles. These are not injuries. Other details require further clarification. He has been ill for a long time and we are talking about systemic health problems.” There had already been speculation in the past about the health of the Chechen leader, who is just 46 years old.

Ramzan Kadyrov: Chechen leader and Putin’s “bloodhound” is said to be seriously ill

The Ukrainian news portal Obozrevatel reported, Ramzan Kadyrov would have been in a coma for days. This information would come from Chechnya. Accordingly, he had been taken to Moscow by plane, but the doctors couldn’t help him either. He was then flown back to his homeland, it is said. However, Kadyrov is currently abroad, apparently in the United Arab Emirates.

The son of Chechen President Akhmat Kadyrov, who died in an attack in 2004, is also called the “Bloodhound” because of his brutality and ruthlessness. As a result of the invasion, like the now deceased Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin and the now imprisoned former military leader Igor Girkin, he played himself to the fore as a hardliner, but unlike these two, he always remained at Putin’s side. But recently things had become quiet around him. (mg)