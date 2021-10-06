There is no respite for the tech giants. The tribulations of Zuckerberg, with the allegations of Frances Haugen, first, followed by an unprecedented down that hit for more than six long hours Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, were just the beginning of a real black October for the giants of the Internet. Today is the turn of Amazon, whose streaming platform, Twitch, one of the most famous and used in the world, was the victim of an attack conducted by an anonymous hacker.

On 4chan, message board and meme forge where you can post messages, images and content in complete anonymity, the author has shared a link from which you can download 125 GB of private data and materials belonging to Twitch and related to internal tools , projects in progress not yet revealed, and apparently also passwords and user information.

In addition to the source code, information on figures perceived by content creators in 2019 and to the internal proprietary development tools, users who had access to the link, commenting on the incident on Twitter also talked about Vapor, code name of an alleged online store of PC video games, presumably the answer to Amazon’s Steam, developed by the in-house Amazon Game Studios. Much more serious, however, but still to be confirmed, seems to be the presence of the passwords of the content creator and user accounts. Also on Twitter, invitations to change the password and activate two-factor authentication have started to circulate, so as to minimize the possibility of suffering identity theft.

https://t.co/7vTDeRA9vt got leaked. Like, the entire website; Source code with comments for the website and various console / phone versions, refrences to an unreleased steam competitor, payouts, encrypted passwords that kinda thing.

Might wana change your passwords. – Sinoc (@ Sinoc229) October 6, 2021

The purpose of such a serious and blatant gesture? Create inconvenience to Twitch, so as to favor any other competing platforms and try to oust it from the throne of streaming, but also punish its users, considered toxic, as written by the author himself when sharing the stolen materials, and reported by VGC.com, who consulted anonymous sources inside Twitch, which confirm the legitimacy of the data.

Always according to what was declared anonymously to VGC, the company is aware of the dissemination of the data, but at the time of writing it has not yet commented on what happened. We are therefore waiting for an official statement, but also for a new move by the anonymous hacker and author of the leak, according to him only the first of a series.