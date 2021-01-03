There is a serious attack in Mali’s neighboring state, Niger. The background is not yet clear. The bloody act happens at a time when important political decisions are being made.

Niamey – In the terror-ridden West African country Niger have gunmen at least 56 people killed and more than 20 others injured. Interior Minister Alkache Alhada announced this on Saturday evening in the capital Niamey. The attack was therefore close to the border Mali occurred in the villages of Tchombangou and Zaroumdareye. The exact circumstances of the attack are still unclear. Niger is one of the most important transit countries for African migrants who want to reach the Mediterranean.

Serious attack: Niger is part of an organization that wants to fight terror groups

There are quite a few in Niger and other countries in this region Terrorist groups active who have sworn allegiance to Al Qaeda or the Islamic State (IS). Together with Mali, Mauritania, Chad and Burkina Faso, Niger is part of the G5 Sahel group that wants to fight terrorist groups. In addition, the government has little control in the desert-like expanses outside the cities, which is not only exploited by jihadist groups, but also by criminal networks.

The provisional ones were in the Sahel state on the same day Results the presidential and parliamentary elections. Head of state Mahamadou Issoufou will, as provided by the constitution, resign from the post after his two terms in office.

Serious attack in Niger: The country is an important partner for the EU in the fight against terrorism in the region

An ally of the outgoing president, former Foreign Minister Mohamed Bazoum, stood for the ruling party PNDS and received 39.6 percent of the vote. Like the strongest opposition candidate Mahamane Ousmane (16.9 percent), however, he did not achieve the necessary majority, which is why one Runoff on February 22nd.

In the past few years Europe Pressure exerted on the Nigerien government to curb people smuggling. Niger is also an important partner of the EU in the fight against terrorism in the Sahel region. (dpa)