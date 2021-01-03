Gunmen killed at least 70 people in Niger. The interior minister describes the attackers as jihadists, saying it is an act of retaliation.

NIAMEY / BAMAKO dpa | In the terror-stricken West African country Niger, gunmen killed at least 70 people and injured more than 20 others. Interior Minister Alkache Alhada said on Sunday. Alhada called the attackers jihadists. There are a number of terrorist groups active in Niger and other countries in this region that have sworn allegiance to Al Qaeda or the Islamic State (IS).

The attack occurred on Saturday near the border with Mali in the villages of Tchombangou and Zaroumdareye. The attack is said to have been in retaliation for the murder of two fighters by villagers, the interior minister said. Young people from the two villages had tried to form a self-defense group in the contested area. The armed men are believed to have come from neighboring Mali on motorbikes. The Nigerien authorities are following them, said the interior minister.

Niger is one of the most important transit countries for African migrants who want to reach the EU via the Mediterranean. Together with Mali, Mauritania, Chad and Burkina Faso, Niger is part of the G5 Sahel group that wants to fight terrorist groups.

The government has little control in the desert-like expanses outside the cities, which is not only used by jihadist groups but also by criminal networks. In the past few years Europe had put pressure on the Nigerien government to curb people smuggling. Niger is also an important partner for the EU in the fight against terrorism in the Sahel region.

French soldiers die again in Mali

In Niger, the preliminary results of the presidential and parliamentary elections were announced on the same day. Head of state Mahamadou Issoufou will, as provided by the constitution, resign from the post after his two terms in office.

An ally of the outgoing president, former Foreign Minister Mohamed Bazoum, stood for the ruling party PNDS and received 39.6 percent of the vote. Like the strongest opposition candidate Mahamane Ousmane (16.9 percent), however, he did not achieve the required majority, which is why a runoff election on February 22nd is necessary.

Two French soldiers were also killed in another attack in neighboring Mali on Saturday. A third was injured when an explosive device exploded under their vehicle, the Élysée Palace in Paris announced. The incident therefore occurred during a reconnaissance trip in the eastern Menaka region. Three French soldiers were killed in Mali on Monday when an improvised explosive device went off under their armored vehicle.