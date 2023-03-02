Thursday, March 2, 2023
Serious attack against Antonela Roccuzzo’s family premises: they threaten Messi

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 2, 2023
in Sports
0
Serious attack against Antonela Roccuzzo's family premises: they threaten Messi


close

linel messi

Lionel Mesi and his wife, Antonela Reccuzzo.

Lionel Mesi and his wife, Antonela Reccuzzo.

There were 14 bullets that impacted the place. ‘Messi, we are waiting for you’, read in a letter.

This morning, a branch of the Único Supermarket, a business that belongs to the family of Antonela Roccuzzo, Lionel Messi’s wife, was shot in the center of Rosario (Argentina). The venue received 14 bullet wounds to the forehead and the perpetrators left a letter that would say “Messi, we are waiting for you. Javkin is not going to take care of you.”

Attended to local and threats to Messi

Local shot at Antonela Roccuzzo’s family.

The violent and intimidating episode occurred around 3:20 this morning, when no one was in the area and the blinds were down.

“The criminal investigation agency and the shooting brigade are working,” Iván González, deputy head of Regional Unit II, told ‘Cadena 3 Rosario’.

For the commissioner, the message left by the attackers was not something intimidating, but rather “to attract attention.” A security camera filmed two people traveling on a motorcycle. One of them got off the vehicle and fired the shots.

The investigators found in the place 12 pods served and 14 bullet impacts on the metal shutter. A witness said that he was sitting on the sidewalk of his property when he detected that two men aboard a Titan-type motorcycle stopped their march in front of the supermarket. One got off the vehicle and first threw “what could be a piece of paper.”

The neighbor said that when he left, one of the suspects began to fire detonations and then got back on the motorcycle and headed south along alle Lavalle, losing sight of them. Intrigued by what had happened, the man went over to see what was thrown and the paper read: “Messi, we are waiting for you. Javkin is a narco, he is not going to take care of you.

