A very serious and heartbreaking mourning is what struck the well-known TV presenter Phil Spencer. On 18 August both of his parents lost their lives following a serious car accident. When the doctors arrived on the spot, there was nothing left for them to do.

In these hours, many are publishing messages of condolence for the conductor, who has chosen to make no statements for the heavy losses it suffered in a few moments.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place around lunchtime Friday 18 August. Precisely in an area that is located in the outskirts.

Richard aged 89 and Anne aged 82 they were in their car and on their way to a pub to eat. When suddenly the unthinkable happened. Nobody quite knows how it could have happened.

For reasons still to be clarified by the police, the man lost control of his vehicle. As a result, after running out off road they ended up with the car in the river That coasts the roadway.

Passers-by asked for the timely intervention of the paramedics. However, despite the timeliness of their arrival, the latter were unable to do anything to save life of the two parents.

Grief over the loss of Phil Spencer’s parents

Phil Spencer is very famous in England for his show “Location, location, location!” In many interviews, he talked about his childhood idyllicwhich his parents made him live.

From what emerged on that day he was at his home in Hampshire with his brothers. For now, he has chosen not to comment on the losses. A friend and colleague of hers Kirstie Allsopp to the The Sun he has declared: