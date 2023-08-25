Serious and heartbreaking mourning for the actor Can Yaman: while he was on holiday in Sardinia, his paternal grandfather died

A serious and heartbreaking mourning is what struck the Turkish actor Can Yaman and his family, while he was on vacation in Sardinia with some friends. This is why he decided to return to his home in Istanbul to be close to his parents and for a final farewell.

The well-known actor a few hours after the funeral of paternal grandfatherhas published a moving shot with his mother and father, to make everyone understand the love what a try for them.

Can Yaman was on vacation these days Sardinia with some friends. He hadn’t returned to Turkey for about a year, precisely because he had a lot Work Here in Italy.

However, during those days that were supposed to be carefree for him, he found himself facing a serious loss. Unfortunately the paternal grandfather Resat Yaman he lost his life.

As a result the actor was forced to terminate her vacation and come home soon. She took a flight to Istanbul and together with her mother Guldem and her father Guven she attended the funeral.

The ceremony was held last August 19, in the mosque of Suadiye. A few hours after the last farewell to the gentleman, the Turkish star posted a dessert on social media snap with parents on Instagram.

The photo published by Can Yaman on social media after mourning

The actor in the various interviews he has released, has never hidden the great love and beautiful relationship which he has with all his family members. In the newly published post she wrote:

Despite everything, it’s something precious to continue to find a family that smiles.

Can Yaman will soon have to return to Italy, as he has other very important work commitments this autumn. From what has emerged you will be a guest of Maria De Filippi a You’ve Got Mail and also by Silvia Toffanin, a very true. In addition, the shooting of Canale 5 fiction will soon begin again, Purple like the Sea 2which stars him with Francesca Chillemi.