Serious and heartbreaking mourning for the actress Charlotte Carrol and her husband Diego Bivero-Volpe: their little girl Aurelia died at the age of 2

Truly heartbreaking news has emerged in the last few hours for the actress and director Charlotte Carrol and her husband star of a program, Diego Bivero-Volpe. Unfortunately, their 2-year-old daughter, Aurelia, passed away after battling leukemia for a long time.

To confirm the loss suffered by the famous couple, it was them, in a post on the GoFoundMe platform, where they had asked for gods funds to assist in experimentation.

The small one Aurelia was struggling with this leukemia, for some time now. Mom and dad often talked about what they were experiencing and also about the treatments the doctors gave her.

Charlotte Carroll also, since she suffered from endometriosis wanted to create a documentary titled The Topic, in which she talked about her difficulties getting pregnant. After the birth of the little girl, they never stopped telling their fans about their many adventures.

However, last year little Aurelia started to have strange symptoms. But it is only after having subjected her to further investigations, that the sad truth has emerged. She was suffering from a severe form of leukemia.

Doctors and parents don’t have it never left alone in his lot, but last Friday August 25th they gave the heartbreaking news. In a post on the GoFoundMe platform, they talked about the disappearance of their daughter.

The message of Charlotte Carrol and Diego Bivero-Volpe for their daughter

Dear friends, it is with a heavy heart that I write to inform you of the passing of our Aurelia. Our little girl passed away in peace, surrounded by her loved ones and in hers and my mother’s loving embrace. In perfect Aurelia style, she left us not with tears, but with a beautiful smile, leaving us fearless for her next adventure. While we have supported her on her next journey, wherever it is hers, her light will continue to guide us.