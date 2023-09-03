Severe mourning for Rihanna, her cousin Tanella Aleyne unfortunately died at the age of 28: the cause of death unknown

A very serious mourning is what struck the world star Rihanna, just weeks after the birth of her second child. Her 28-year-old cousin Tanella Aleyne has passed away, but the cause that led to her sudden disappearance is still unknown.

The two girls always said a lot tied and that their relationship was like that of two sisters, being grew up together. However, the girl’s life was by no means easy.

Tanella had 28 years and sadly passed away last Sunday August 13th. His funeral, on the other hand, was celebrated this week in the church of St George in Barbados.

His beloved cousin also attended the ceremony, according to what the newspaper reports Loop Barbados NewsHe was in tears and despair in front of the coffin of his dear cousin.

Furthermore, from what the same newspaper writes, at the end of the ritual they made themselves heard song which Rihanna posted last year: Lift me up.

Tanella’s adoptive mother said that a few days before her sudden death she underwent one Tac. This examination unfortunately revealed that there was a strange one black carbut for the moment the cause that led to its disappearance, turns out to be still unknown.

The losses suffered by Tanella Aleyne, cousin of Rihanna

Being known to be the cousin of the world star, Tanella mattered many followers on social media, but his life was not at all simple. Unfortunately she has suffered several bereavements.

In 2003 he had lost his biological mom, due to some complications related to HIV. When he was only 14 however, he suffered the grave loss of twin sister.

Also, 6 years ago brother Tavor who was only 21 years old. They had ended her life a gunshots on Boxing Day. For what happened they also started an investigationbut to date the results are still unknown.