Members of the Local Police and the Civil Guard of Jumilla were powerless to stop, late in the afternoon of this Monday, the authentic pitched battle in which a concentration of remembrance to the young Kevin Morales, who died in the early this Saturday after receiving several stab wounds allegedly at the hands of another young man who had previously been a partner of his girlfriend.

In that concentration, in which several friends of the deceased asked for justice and a clarification of the facts, dozens of participants undertook it against the agents and later against their vehicles, throwing stones at them and climbing on and trampling on them, since, according to what they claimed, « the police performance was deficient during the sad events. The family of the murdered young man dissociated themselves from the events. The concentrates were cited for this Tuesday at the same time.