From: Marcus Gable

Allegations against the US President: Joe Biden is said to have bribed a Ukrainian company a few years ago. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire



Joe Biden allegedly bribed a Ukrainian company. So far, however, it does not look as if the US President should fear investigations.

Washington, D.C.—Im Ukraine war stand the USA iron on the side of the of Russia invaded country. Mainly thanks to the head of state Joe Biden. Because resistance to the multi-billion dollar aid packages is increasing.

In a completely different area, the US President is currently having to deal with uncomfortable questions in connection with the Ukraine put up with. There are allegations that the 80-year-old and his son Hunter Biden each extorted five million US dollars from the Ukrainian gas company Burisma. The US Portal Newsweek in this context also writes in quotation marks of “necessity”.

Apparently, the Bidens want the money as a reward for the good relations between Washington and Kyiv have requested. The incident happened during the vice presidency of the current strongman in the White House. There is no real evidence of the allegations. But they are now in the room and could – as is so often the case with prominent people – develop a life of their own. The article notes that criticism of the two Bidens is based on unverified claims that previous administrations have found untrustworthy.

Already targeted by Republicans in the 2020 presidential campaign: Hunter Biden was once on the Burisma board of directors. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire



Biden and Ukraine: In 2019, Trump demanded that Zelenskyj investigate his adversary

The Cyprus-based company Burisma has made international headlines in the past, because in May 2014 Hunter Biden joined the group’s board of directors – the seat had been specially created. In the US election campaign, the then incumbent US President used donald trump the economic entanglements of the Biden son to slander his challenger. Already in the summer of 2019 he asked the then freshly elected President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy about starting investigations against Biden junior, as it later became known.

The so-called “Ukraine affair,” which ended in an impeachment trial for Trump, was based on his assumption that Hunter Biden had used his influence to stop the Ukrainian government from investigating Burisma. He is also said to have had a hand in the resignation of Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin.

Allegations of bribery against Biden: Apparently conversations with Burisma founder were recorded

Back to the present. The conservative US magazine The Federalist writes in connection with the $ 10 million “bribe” that the information came from people “familiar with the investigation of the FBI’s handling of Confidential Personnel Report FD-1023.” It is unclear to what extent it is being investigated because, according to the paper’s sources, the FBI would continue to block.

17 tape recordings are said to be available, which apparently show conversations between Burisma founder Mykola Slotschewskyj – here only one foreigner is officially spoken of – with one of the Bidens – Hunter in 15 cases, Joe in the other two. These recordings got loud Newsweek however, only recorded on an FD-1023 form—the type of tip-off used by the FBI to document uncorroborated allegations of wrongdoing. Since the content has not yet been made public, throw the republican the agency to cover for the Bidens.

FBI Assistant Director Paul Abbate said under oath when questioned by Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee that the documents in her possession are regularly redacted “to protect sources and methods.” According to the article, however, it is not certain whether these recordings really exist and whether they also have the rumored content.

Eddy about Biden’s involvement in Ukraine: Giuliani is also involved

Chuck Grassley, Senator from Iowa, therefore confirmed the existence of the recordings. Some party friends, on the other hand, did not want to go so far and have this checked first. Meanwhile, controversial former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani claimed he had access to an unnamed whistleblower at the company. At the time of the first allegations against the Bidens, he would have had concrete evidence of their misconduct ready. In the meantime, however, this person had died under “suspicious circumstances”.

The Washington Post Meanwhile, stresses that the same allegations regarding bribery were known to then-Attorney General William Barr – a Trump confidante – three years ago. However, there was no criminal complaint or even concrete investigations.

Loud Newsweek As with previous allegations against Biden, the White House says there is no solid evidence or the sources are not credible.

He is said to be heard on the tape recordings with the Bidens: Mykola Zlochevskyj founded Burisma with a business partner. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire



Biden responds thinly: “Why are you asking such a stupid question?”

However, the fact that the story does not leave the US President indifferent was made clear by his reaction during a press conference, at which the focus was actually on protecting consumers from hidden fees. Like the US portal Mediaite reported, a reporter accused the New York Post asked the question, “Why were you called a ‘big guy’ in the Ukraine and FBI whistleblower file?” Biden responded with the counter-question: “Why are you asking such a stupid question?”

About the term “big guy” had the Washington Examiner reported. According to FBI sources, Zlochevskyj called Biden that. The paid informant also claims to have heard from the Burisma founder that father and son Biden were discussed about the five million US dollar bribe each. It is also said that the former politician and confidant of ex-President Viktor Yanukovych emphasized that he had assumed that the alleged bribery plan could not be uncovered within ten years because of the number of banks involved. (mg)