Are the incidence values ​​in the Vorpommern-Greifswald district incorrect? The local greens suspect that. They have discovered large discrepancies in the corona numbers.

Greifswald – There are serious allegations that the administration in the Vorpommern-Greifswald district is exposed to. You should intentionally report new corona infections too late in order to keep the incidence value low. Schools and daycare centers could thus remain open, and measures in the retail sector could be relaxed. The serious allegations come from the local district association of the Greens.

At first she had Ostsee-Zeitung reported on the allegations, including the NDR has meanwhile taken on the topic. The Greens are calling for an investigation and punishment for the people involved. Harry Glawe, CDU politician and Minister of Health of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, has already announced that he will investigate the allegations.

Manipulated incidence values? Authority exposed to massive allegations

Hannes Damm got the ball rolling. The physicist and Landtag candidate of the Greifswald in Vorpommern-Greifswald had examined the district’s numbers and came to the conclusion that the seven-day incidence was too low. The district should deliberately and systematically delay the reporting of new infections “so that they no longer fall into the incidence calculation for the last seven days,” as he did NDR told.

Also the Ostsee-Zeitung had reported erroneous incidence values ​​with a reference to Damm. The seven-day incidence in the district on March 25 is said to have been over 200, not 118. Analyzes by scientists have shown this “new” value. This would make the district a high-risk area, including school closings.

The district is said to have deliberately fined its numbers in order not to become a high-risk area

District Administrator Michael Sack – also CDU top candidate in the state elections – rejected the allegations. He sees the reason for the different corona numbers in the use of various software systems with which the data is transmitted to the health authorities and the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). Sack also addressed the tense personnel situation at the authorities. Many clerks have accumulated “enormous overtime”, he said NDR.

However, the allegations are not entirely new. A team of scientists – including Green politician Damm – had already questioned the figures in mid-February. The discrepancy between the actual incidence and reported cases is now believed to be 170 percent. According to Damm, there are no apparent reasons for the widely differing numbers.

District Administrator Michael Sack under pressure – at the same time he is examining legal action against the Greens

With one exception: During this time, the observers only noticed “the management level of this responsible Corona contact message and follow-up”, the Green politician continued. This was removed from the health department and hung up as a staff position at the district office.

District Administrator Sack also rejected this representation: “The staff unit has existed since autumn last year. That is certainly not the reason. ”Sack explained that legal action was reserved for the serious allegations of the Greens NDR: “We’ll look at this in the next week. I can’t say for sure yet. We will check with the legal office how we proceed. The decision has not been made yet.”

