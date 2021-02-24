With his departure from the White House, Donald Trump lost his immunity. Now he may have to answer serious allegations under oath.

Washington / Munich – There is no silence about ex-ruler Donald Trump. On the contrary: His first live interview after the transfer of power recently caused a sensation. Now follows an allegation against the former president of the USA: E. Jean Carroll, a writer and journalist, accuses Trump of raping her. As reported by the Reuters news agency, Trump may soon have to take oath to comment on the rape allegations.

Donald Trump: Serious allegations against former President – soon testimony under oath?

In June 2019, the author made the allegations against the then US President. He is said to have raped her more than 20 years ago in a locker room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in New York. In June 2019, the then incumbent denied the allegations. Across from the US newspaper The Hill he said, “Number one, she’s not my type. Number two: it never happened. It never happened, okay? ”He also accused the journalist of lying. The author sued for defamation and requested a DNA test to have the traces of the dress that she wore that day checked.

Rape allegations against Donald Trump – “The only obstacle was that he was president”

The US Department of Justice sided with Donald Trump at the time. He made the statements on the allegations as part of his work as US President. However, when he left the White House, Donald Trump lost his immunity and may have to take the allegations under oath.

“The only obstacle to the continuation of the civil proceedings was that he was the president,” said former prosecutor Jennifer Rodgers to the Reuters news agency. Roberta Kaplan, the author’s lawyer and journalist, also said: “I think there will be a feeling among the judges that it is time to move forward on these cases.”

The author wanted to be present, it came to the statement under oath. “I live for the moment to go into this room and sit across from it,” said E. Jean Carroll. You think about it every day. Ultimately, it is not the first time that Donald Trump has been accused of assault. (mbr)