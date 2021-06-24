S.he videos of the mobster Sedat Peker have kept Turkey in suspense for weeks. And they also concern Germany. Because the boss of the Turkish underworld, who went underground in Dubai, describes in his ninth video how Metin Külünk asked him for money for the Turkish clubs in Germany. Külünk was a member of the ruling AKP party in the Turkish parliament from 2011 to 2018. For years he also served in the AKP-affiliated “Union of European Turkish Democrats” (UETD) in Germany as the governor of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling party.

Peker, who grew up in Munich, boasts that he financed AKP rallies and their campaign for the 2017 constitutional referendum in Germany. He probably saw this as a contribution to the Erdogan system in order to continue to pursue its dark business unhindered. So he did not allow Külünk to ask him twice.

Mafioso talks about politicians

Peker recently said in a video that he had “bag by bag” full of cash transported to Germany. He did not name the recipients. From the context, however, it emerges that the mafia money also went to the organization “Ottoman Germania”, which was banned in 2018 for acts of violence, extortion, forced prostitution and other allegations. This group of violent nationalists had good relations with Ankara. Photos of Taner Ay, the former deputy head of the “Ottoman Germania” in Duisburg, with Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu and also in the presidential palace prove this on social media.

FAZ Frühdenker – The newsletter for Germany Weekdays at 6.30 a.m. SIGN IN

The Turks are eagerly awaiting what they hear every Sunday at 7.30 a.m. on Peker’s YouTube channel. From Peker, who was sentenced to long prison terms himself, they learn about political assassinations, corruption, the cover-up of crimes, drug trafficking in the dark environment of the state and much more. The mafia boss frankly tells which politicians he distributed money to. This creates the image of an oligarchical system in which nepotism and corruption are widespread.

The Turks had already heard a lot, for example from opposition politicians. But now someone is telling the story who has participated himself and who has committed himself to it without shame. The impact of his words is reinforced because many are beginning to lose trust in the Turkish state due to the way the pandemic has been dealt with. More than 50 million Turks have seen the videos. A clear majority of them believe that even if Peker is exaggerating at times, he is telling the truth. Every second AKP voter believes that too. After all, the public prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation against Peker, but not against anyone accused by the mobster.

Why Erdogan relies on the right-wing extremists

Peker denies that the Turkish government has any “sense of honor” at its disposal. But he claims it for himself. However, he is not acting out of honorable motives. Because he is waging a campaign of revenge against Interior Minister Soylu in order to get back to Turkey and the meat pots. Soylu, who had been the most powerful godfather of the Turkish underworld until his imprisonment, Alaattin Çakici, had been released early from prison at the urging of Devlet Bahçeli, chairman of the far-right MHP party, drove him away from them. Bahçeli is Erdogan’s coalition partner and gives his AKP a majority. As the driving force behind the right-wing extremist organization of the “Gray Wolves”, he is on friendly terms with Çakici and holds his protective hand through Soylu.