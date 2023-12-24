Home page politics

Sandra Kathe

Israel is criticized from many sides for the violent military strikes on the Gaza Strip. The reports from prisoners also cause outrage.

Gaza/Tel Aviv – Former prisoners of the Israeli army repeatedly raise strong allegations against the armed forces' handling of terrorist suspects they have captured. Opposite the German press agency Those affected are now talking about alleged torture practices and violations of international law. The Israeli military denies allegations of alleged misconduct War in Israel always back.

Specifically, a Palestinian from Beit Lahia, not far from the border between northern Gaza Strip and Israel, whom the Brahim news agency says was held captive and tortured by Israel for four weeks as a terror suspect. He and several of his fellow prisoners were beaten and treated humiliatingly and had to repeatedly take off their clothes. During the transport to Israel, their hands were tied and blindfolded.

During an exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian terror suspects in late November, a photographer captured a prisoner fainting after his release. (Archive photo) © John Macdougall/AFP

Israel defends itself against criticism of interrogation methods: “In accordance with international law”

The Israeli side says that terrorist suspects identified during operations in the Gaza Strip are brought to Israel for questioning and that clothing checks are also necessary in this context. This ensures that those arrested were not carrying any weapons or explosives. After the checks were completed, the prisoners received their clothing back “if possible”. Overall, Israel emphasizes that it is treating those detained “in accordance with international law.” People whom the military does not see as being involved in Hamas actions would be released following the interrogations.

According to the agency, however, it is not only the released prisoner from Beit Lahia who contradicts this. A 39-year-old mother of five children from the city of Gaza also claims to have been mistreated in captivity in Israel: “Men and women of the Israeli army beat me all over my body,” the agency quoted the woman as saying, saying she had three Being held for weeks and questioned about their neighbors. Other prisoners, she reports, have also complained about not having access to food, water and toilets during their time in Israeli custody.

In Israeli captivity for weeks: 39-year-old mother makes allegations

The 39-year-old from Gaza accused the military forces: “They know very well that I am not politically active, but they deliberately humiliated me and all the other detainees.” Brahim also emphasizes to the dpathat he repeatedly protested his innocence. Nevertheless, while in captivity, he was asked hundreds of questions in Arabic about the Hamas, their leaders, activities and the tunnels in the Gaza Strip. In the interrogation room he was subjected to “various types of physical and psychological torture”. According to dpa, the information provided by the sources could not be independently verified.

Israel's army announced on Saturday that it had arrested a total of more than 700 members of the terrorist organization from the Gaza Strip for interrogation since the brutal terrorist attack by Hamas militias on October 7th. Footage of Palestinian prisoners in the Gaza Strip wearing only their underwear had recently sparked concerns about Israel's arrest procedures and raised questions about possible rights violations or degrading treatment.

Meanwhile, Israel has rejected reports of atrocities by Israeli soldiers at a hospital in the Gaza Strip as lies. The army (IDF) had nothing to do with bodies discovered at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabalia in the north of the Gaza Strip, said a statement on Sunday. (saka with dpa)