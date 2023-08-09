Dhe July 27, 2023 was a memorable day on K2, the second highest mountain in the world at 8611 meters. Almost 200 mountaineers tried to reach the summit, around 100 made it – including the Norwegian Kristin Harila with her Nepalese mountain guide Tenjen Sherpa, who later climbed all 14 eight-thousanders in just 92 days and set a record.

Bernd Steinle Editor in the department “Germany and the World”.

What was lost in the enthusiasm for the summit that day was the death of the Pakistani porter Muhammad Hassan, who had an accident at about 8,200 meters. Now there are serious allegations that dozens of climbers have climbed past him without anyone making an attempt to save him. Because they were all just about the summit? Does it cost what it may? And is it a human life?

Conflicting eyewitness accounts

There are conflicting eyewitness reports about the exact course of events. Muhammad Hassan worked for the Pakistani tour operator Lela Peak Expeditions. On that day he helped to lay the fixed ropes that the paying customers of the expeditions then used to climb towards the summit. This was confirmed by the head of the organizer, Anwar Syed, to the alpine journalist Stefan Nestler.

The accident apparently happened around 2:20 a.m., according to statements from mountaineers compiled by the Internet portal Explorersweb.com. It happened at the most dangerous point on the ascent route, at the “bottleneck”, a steep traverse at around 8200 meters, which is extremely vulnerable to ice and avalanches. For reasons that are still unclear, Hassan fell headlong into the rope. He was then taken back up the route, where he remained lying, apparently unable to move. He died there a little later, reported Syed and another person involved.

Drone images report otherwise

The Austrian cameraman Philip Flämig, who was at K2 for filming, contradicts this. His drone images show a mountaineer lying right next to the well-trodden route and another person trying to help him. The video, which he took with the drone in the first light of day, clearly shows that the man once moved his leg, i.e. was alive, Flämig told Explorers.com. According to Flämig, he filmed from 4:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. According to this, Hassan would have been alive hours after his fall.

Flämig later visited Hassan’s survivors with the Austrian Wilhelm Steindl to give the widow and three children some money, the Austrian newspaper Der Standard reported. According to Hassan’s widow, her husband was traveling at this altitude for the first time and was inadequately equipped. This is confirmed by climbers who have met him. Despite their warnings and requests, however, he had not turned back. Many local porters depend on the income from their services on the high mountains.

Rescue operations beyond 8000 meters are always extremely difficult – but by no means impossible. Whether all the mountaineers who, as can be seen in Flämig’s photos, walked right past the porter lying next to the route, could not or did not want to offer any help, only they can answer. However, the circumstances of Muhammad Hassan’s death confirm the fears of many that K2 will soon be overrun with overwhelmed mountaineers in the same way Mount Everest already is. With all the negative consequences.