Russia is carrying out devastating missile attacks on the Ukrainian city of Lviv. Vladimir Putin’s troops are said to have once again used particularly brutal tactics.

Lviv – These were the next cruel air strikes by Russia in the Ukraine war. This time, on the night of Wednesday (September 4), the western Ukrainian city of Lviv was hit particularly hard by the insidious bombings at the behest of the Moscow regime.

Ukraine war: Brutal Russian air strikes on the city of Lviv in the west

According to Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, at least seven people were killed and at least 38 injured in the attacks. Three of the dead were children. And: As the independent opposition Russian The Moscow Times (MT) reported that these were three sisters who, like their mother, were all killed in the brutal rocket attacks. A father of a family lost his wife and three daughters in one fell swoop.

The MT refers in its report to unspecified Ukrainian authorities. While this information cannot be independently verified, another accusation is making the rounds at X: the Russian forces of Kremlin autocrat Vladimir Putin are said to have once again used the particularly insidious double-tap tactic in the attacks on Lviv.

Double-tap tactics of Putin’s army: accusations after Lviv bombings

Among others, the often-quoted Ukrainian military blogger Igor Sushko shared a video on X that is said to have come from Lviv. In addition to a burning building, a van can also be seen ablaze. Sushko (more than 344,800 followers) accused the Russians of “firing additional missiles at the same targets with a delay in order to also murder first responders.” However, it is not clear whether the burning vehicle was a fire engine or an ambulance.

With Double Tap, English for double hit, A target is attacked twice in succession from the air and thus without warning. The first attack is aimed at the primary target, for example a building. The second attack is then deliberately directed against first responders and rescue workers who have rushed to the scene, as well as against survivors of the first attack. According to consistent reports from the BBC and the Washington Post (WP) According to reports, the double-strike tactic was already used against civilian targets in the Syrian civil war. The use of the cruel military strategy by Putin’s invading troops has also been reported repeatedly in Ukraine.

Kyiv (capital) 2.95 million Kharkiv 1.42 million Odessa 1.01 million Dnipro 970,000 Donetsk (occupied by Russia) 900,000 Lviv 717,000 Zaporizhia 710,000

Airstrike on Poltava in the Ukraine war: Did the Russians use double-tap tactics?

The most recent example allegedly occurred on Tuesday (September 3). Russia allegedly attacked a building of the Military Institute for Telecommunications and Informatization and a hospital in the city of Poltava, which has a population of 300,000, with two massive Iskander missiles. Many of the 51 dead and 271 injured reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were said to be soldiers. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock condemned the attack in the strongest possible terms and wrote on X that the second missile hit “when helpers were already tending to the injured.”

According to media reports, Ukrainian civil protection spokesman Oleksandr Korunschyj had already accused Russia in early August 2023 of killing at least 78 rescue workers and injuring at least 280 other people through targeted shelling following previous rocket attacks. Alarmingly, in both the Lviv and Poltava cases, the Ukrainian army was unable to intercept the rockets. Germany’s Foreign Minister Baerbock had recently promised the Ukrainians more IRIS-T air defense systems to ward off the Russian war of aggression. (pm)