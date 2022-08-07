As evidence of how important it is to emphasize the need to drive more cautiously, there are data that, although crude and terrible, must be rightly published. Without frightening, but leaving a warning: on the roads you die, and you have to be careful. According to what was reported by the Asaps Observatory (Association of Supporting Friends of the Traffic Police) in the first six months of 2022 there were 62 multi-fatal accidents, that is, with more victims. In total, 145 dead and 78 injured were counted in this context.

Unfortunately, this type of very serious accident has increased since 2021. Multi-mortals increased by 29.2% (exactly 14 more), the victims of 38.1%. There was a decrease in the number of injuries (-19.6%) which does not change the negative picture of the situation. In one case there were more than four victims with a single accident, a massacre.

The distinction by road types tells that of the 62 multiple-fatal accidents, 18 occurred on motorways or expressways (29%), 37 on state and provincial roads (the most dangerous, at 60%), and 7 in urban areas (11.3%). This suggests, even if it is difficult to have a peremptory confirmation, that on fast roads there may be more attention to speed. The low speed in urban areas is instead the main reason why there are fewer serious accidents.

The greatest number of very serious crashes occurred in the hours from 12 to 18, with 26 events (41.9%); 14 multiple deaths occurred between 6pm and 12am (22.6%). There are then 12 episodes from 00 to 06 (19.3%) and 10 (16.1%) from 06 to 12. In one incident it was possible to safely ascertain alcohol abuse, while in no case has there been drug abuse. Two thirds of the accidents (41 to be precise) involved cars; in 10 there were trucks, while in 11 there were motorbikes. Pedestrians were involved in 4 very serious accidents and in 2 more cycles.

There were 36 (58,1%) the very serious accidents that occurred in the north, 22 in the south (35.5%) and 4 in the center (6.4%). Of the 145 victims, 30 were foreigners (equal to 20.7% of the total). The subdivision by regions dramatically sees Piedmont and Lombardy in the lead with 9 multi-mortal crashes, Veneto and Sicily with 7, Campania with 6, Emilia-Romagna and Puglia with 5, Tuscany and Calabria with 3, Trentino Alto Adige, Liguria and Friuli Venezia Giulia with 2, Basilicata and Umbria with one.