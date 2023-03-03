Saturday, March 4, 2023
Serious accident on via La Calera left a cyclist quite injured: he collided with a motorcycle

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 3, 2023
in Sports
Serious accident on via La Calera left a cyclist quite injured: he collided with a motorcycle


Serious accident on via La Calera left a cyclist quite injured: he collided with a motorcycle

Serious accident in via La Calera.

Photo:

Screenshot Ojomoteros, @dapeleca

Serious accident on via La Calera.

In images you can see how the ‘steel horse’ breaks in half. The man is in the hospital.

On the morning of this Friday, at kilometer 3 of the Bogotá – La Calera highway, a a serious accident between a cyclist and a motorcyclist.

Cyclist, badly injured after accident

Serious accident on via La Calera.

Photo:

Screenshot Ojomoteros, @dapeleca

According to preliminary versions, the motorcyclist apparently invaded the lane in which the rider was coming and ended up causing the serious crash.

As reported by passers-by in the area, the cyclist would go up the Alto de Patios with his mother, before the accident occurred.

Witnesses of what happened have shared images in which it is seen how the bicycle broke in halfproduct of the shock.

Likewise, sensitive videos were published in which the rider is seen bleeding intensely.

So far, as has been known, the cyclist and motorcyclist involved remain in a hospital being treated. No details of his current status are known.

“The Bogotá – La Calera road is a cyclist priority,” recalls the Bogotá Transit Secretariat, asking drivers to be careful and careful.

