Serious accident on via La Calera left a cyclist quite injured: he collided with a motorcycle

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Serious accident in via La Calera.
Screenshot Ojomoteros, @dapeleca
Serious accident on via La Calera.
In images you can see how the ‘steel horse’ breaks in half. The man is in the hospital.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
On the morning of this Friday, at kilometer 3 of the Bogotá – La Calera highway, a a serious accident between a cyclist and a motorcyclist.
Cyclist, badly injured after accident
According to preliminary versions, the motorcyclist apparently invaded the lane in which the rider was coming and ended up causing the serious crash.
As reported by passers-by in the area, the cyclist would go up the Alto de Patios with his mother, before the accident occurred.
Witnesses of what happened have shared images in which it is seen how the bicycle broke in halfproduct of the shock.
Likewise, sensitive videos were published in which the rider is seen bleeding intensely.
So far, as has been known, the cyclist and motorcyclist involved remain in a hospital being treated. No details of his current status are known.
“The Bogotá – La Calera road is a cyclist priority,” recalls the Bogotá Transit Secretariat, asking drivers to be careful and careful.
The Bogotá – La Calera road is a cyclist priority. If you go by car, keep these recommendations in mind to protect the lives of the most vulnerable road actors and allow vehicular traffic to flow in the best way. #TodosCabemosEnLaVía pic.twitter.com/2aLSMU4Qev
— Bogota Transit (@BogotaTransito) February 12, 2023
More news
SPORTS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#accident #Calera #left #cyclist #injured #collided #motorcycle
Leave a Reply