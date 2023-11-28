A young 21-year-old girl lost her life on the motorway while she was returning from a competition to become a Carabiniere. Her dreams were shattered in her car

Giovanna Brancati He did not make it. There 21 year old girl loses her life on the highwaywhile he was driving his car. She had just participated in the competition to become a Carabiniere. But her dream was suddenly shattered on the road back home. Unfortunately, her accident on her A1, while she was in the car with her father, who was driving her vehicle, proved fatal.

There 21 year old girl he was in the car with his father who was driving. He was returning to Calabria, after having participated in a competition in Rome to become a Carabiniere. Suddenly, on the stretch of the A1 motorway between Frosinone and Ceprano, the fatal impact.

The father who was driving the car was injured in the impact which, however, caused the 21-year-old girl, who lived in province of Reggio Calabria.

After diploma from the Tommaso Gulli high school of human sciences in Reggio Calabria, the young woman had decided to undertake the path that would lead her to join the Carabinieri. In recent months she had studied hard to pass the tests for the competition in which she had just participated in Rome.

The father had decided to accompany her by car, so as not to let her go alone. The girl had completed the competition and was preparing to return home with her parent. But the gold car, for reasons yet to be ascertained, overturned and ended up hitting the guardrail.

Investigators are trying to reconstruct the exact dynamics of what happened. Giovanna Brancati’s father probably had an illness that made him lose control of the vehicle.

Many people were close to the family of the 21-year-old girl from Ravagnese. Her religion teacher, Don Paolo Ielo, now parish priest of Condera, published on Facebook a message that she had written to her a few days ago.