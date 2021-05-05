ofSohrab Dabir shut down

A driver was traveling at high speed on the A1. Then there was a serious accident.

On Tuesday the police were Muenster* called to A1: There was an accident there in the early evening in which a 55-year-old driver of a Range Rover was involved. The man was previously traveling at almost 230 kilometers per hour on the motorway in the direction of Bremen.

The man raced his car head-on against an articulated truck, the police reported. The car was so destroyed after the collision that it was used by the A1* had to be towed. After the accident on the A1 near Greven, the police found out* That it wasn’t just the high speed to blame. You can read more about this at msl24.de *. (*msl24 is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.)