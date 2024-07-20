Accident on the A12, man loses control of his motorbike and falls to the ground, but is hit by another vehicle, he dies

A very serious one accident road is what happened on theA12in the direction of Livorno. Unfortunately, the worst off was a motorcyclist, who after being hit by another vehicle, lost his life almost instantly and investigations are now underway.

The officers who intervened on the scene, in order to be able to take the reliefs and also to allow rescuers to intervene, they had to close the motorway section for several hours. At the moment they are carrying out all the reliefs of the case.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred around 8.30pm last night, Friday 19th July. Precisely along the A12 motorway, between the toll booths of Rapallo and Chiavariin the direction of Livorno. The man, a 51-year-old from the area, was on his motorbike and perhaps was headed straight to his home.

When suddenly, however, for reasons yet to be established by the police, he would have lost control of his vehicle. Unfortunately after he fell to the ground, another vehicle hit him and his conditions appeared desperate right away. For this reason they had to ask for the intervention of the health workers and also of the police.

Accident on A12, the death of the victim and the investigations into the case

The doctors arrived on the scene within a few minutes. They tried for a long time to to revive the man, but in the end unfortunately they had no choice but to give up. There was nothing more to be done for him and they could do nothing but note his death.

As is standard practice in these cases, all the investigations into the incident are now underway. investigations of the case. In order to take the measurements, the officers had to close the motorway section for about two hours.

For now, the details are not known. generality of the victim and not even the reason that led him to lose control of his vehicle. Now all we have to do is wait for further investigations to get concrete answers on the case.