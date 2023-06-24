Serious accident on the Autostrada del Sole, the victim is 16-year-old Kesia Buscema: she was returning home from a vacation

He was only 16 years old Kesia Buscema, unfortunately she was involved in a serious accident while returning home from a holiday and despite the doctors’ attempts, there was nothing more that could be done for her. Her mother and her partner are both hospitalized.

The girl who attended scientific high school was well known in the municipality where she lived. In fact, there are so many who are remembering with a post on social media.

According to information disclosed by various local media, the events took place in afternoon of Thursday 22 June. Precisely on the Autostrada del Sole, between the exits of Fabro and Chiusiin the province of Arezzo.

The young woman with her mother and the woman’s partner were in the car. They were returning to their home which is located in the municipality of Chiusi della Vernaafter one vacation. However, they never arrived at their destination.

From what emerged the man driving the car braked because there was a grave ahead left. In order not to end up in the tangle of metal he braked suddenly, but a lorry that was behind him buffered in turn.

In the serious impact Kesia was thrown fcome out of the vehicle. Unfortunately when the doctors arrived, they could not help but ascertain the death.

The death of Kesia Buscema and the others

Given the seriousness of the accident, the police had to close the road to traffic for several hours. This is to make the findings of the case and also to allow the rescuers of working.

They couldn’t do anything for the 16-year-old. The mother and her partner, on the other hand, were transported emergency in the hospital and from what transpires, none of them turn out to be life threatening.

Now the agents who intervened on the spot are still working to rebuild the dynamic, although at the moment it seems to be quite clear. In these hours, many are posting messages on social networks, to remember the 16-year-old who unfortunately is dead.