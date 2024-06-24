Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Press Split

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was visiting Stuttgart. On Monday afternoon, an accident occurred in which a police officer was killed. © Silas Stein/AFP

The presidential convoy of Hungarian President Viktor Orban was involved in a serious accident in Stuttgart.

Stuttgart – The escort of Hungarian President Viktor Orban was apparently involved in a serious accident on the way to the airport. In the collision in Stuttgart-Degerloch, one Press release According to the Ludwigsburg Police Department, two police motorcycles and a car were involved. One police officer is said to have died and another officer was seriously injured. Initially, the Picture-Newspaper.

According to the police, the accident occurred at around 11:15 a.m. on Albplatz in the Stuttgart district of Degerloch. A 69-year-old woman in her BMW failed to see the barrier for the presidential escort and then hit the motorcycle of a 61-year-old policeman. The force of the impact then caused a police car to collide with another police motorcycle, seriously injuring a 27-year-old. The 61-year-old died of his injuries in hospital shortly afterwards.

Orban apparently remained unharmed in accident – ​​police commemorate deceased officer

Hungarian President Viktor Orbán travelled to Stuttgart on Sunday for his national team’s European Championship match. Despite the accident, the state guest was apparently able to continue his journey; the Ludwigsburg police headquarters largely left Orban unmentioned in their press release.

Police Chief Markus Eisenbraun addressed the relatives and family of the deceased police officer: “We are deeply shocked by the accident of our colleague. The tragic circumstances of the death of our valued colleague have left us speechless and have hit the entire Stuttgart police force to the core. Our thoughts are with his family, relatives and friends. We send our best wishes for a speedy recovery to our colleague who was also seriously injured in the accident.” (nak)