Seven injured, four in serious condition, but not life threatening. This is the first assessment of the very serious road accident that occurred along the state road 242 which from Canazei leads to Passo Sella in the province of Trento.

After 8.30 on Friday, for reasons still under investigation, a van went off the road in a straight section at the height of the small bridge in Pian Schiavaneis, ending up in the Antermont stream.

The occupants, all from the Val di Fassa, are extracted conscious by the rescuers. An 11-year-old boy originally from San Giovanni di Fassa was also injured and was airlifted to the ‘San Maurizio’ hospital in Bolzano.