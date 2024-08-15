A serious accident occurred this Wednesday in the third stage of the Tour of Poland, in which French cyclist Nicolas Debeaumarché, from the Cofidis team, suffered serious injuries.

The stage was held between Walbrzych and Duszniki-Zdrój, over a distance of 156 kilometres. With 54 kilometres to go, Debeaumarché, who was part of a group of ten riders on the breakaway, fell after hitting a water channel and ended up falling into a ditch.

Concerns grew in the group when shortly afterwards another rider, Dutchman Pepijn Reinderink (Soudal-Quick Step), fell at exactly the same point where 26-year-old Debeaumarché had crashed.

In the last hours of Wednesday, the Cofidis team issued a medical report on Debeaumarché’s departure. “Victim of a fall at the Tour of Poland, he was taken to hospital. He suffered fractured vertebrae and was hospitalized,” posted on social media.

There have already been several serious accidents in the Tour of Poland

The Tour of Poland has been questioned in previous editions because of serious incidents. In an accident very similar to that in Debeaumarché, Belgian rider Bjorg Lambrecht, 22, of Lotto-Soudal, died when he fell into a ditch and hit a drainage pipe on the road.

A year later, Dutchman Fabio Jakobsen crashed violently into the finish line barriers and fell off the road while competing in a sprint against his compatriot Dylan Groenewegen, who was disqualified.

The third stage of the Tour of Poland was won by Belgian Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek), who beat Italian Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) in the sprint.

Dutchman Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Leake a Bike) is the leader of the general classification and the only Colombian in the competition, Jesús David Peña (Jayco-Alula) is in 25th place, 2 minutes and 16 seconds behind.

