A very serious road accident occurred last night, where unfortunately a 17-year-old died. Bryan Carta she was riding her motorbike with a friend and the latter is now hospitalised, in truly desperate conditions.

As is standard practice in these cases, the officers who intervened at the moment are doing everything they can investigations of the case, even if for the moment there do not appear to be other vehicles involved. Only further updates will provide concrete information on the incident.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred in night between Sunday 25th and Monday 26th August. Precisely along via Cesare Battisti, in the small municipality of Solbiate Olonawhich is located in the province of Varese. The two had perhaps spent an evening with friends and were returning to their homes together.

Bryan Carta was driving his motorcycle and his friend was behind him, when suddenly the unthinkable happened. For reasons that are now being investigated by the police, the 17-year-old would have lost control of his two-wheeled vehicle. For this reason, after going off the road, they ended up against the scaffolding of a house.

Bryan Carta’s Death After Accident and Conditions of 16-Year-Old Friend

Passers-by soon realized that the situation of the two boys was desperate. In fact they asked for the prompt intervention of both the police and the health workers. Everyone arrived on the scene in a few minutes and had to ask for the help of the Fire Brigade, to put the safety that scaffolding.

Unfortunately, both of them lost their limbs in the impact. helmetsThe doctors who intervened arranged for both of them to be transported to the hospitals. Circle and that of Busto Arstizio.

However, Bryan Carta only shortly after his hospitalization, he lost his lifethe doctors’ attempts to keep him alive were in vain. His 16-year-old friend is currently still hospitalized, but her conditions appear to be truly desperate. There will be further updates on this case soon.