Tragedy in the night in Dronero, victim of a serious road accident Elena Giorsetti died at the age of 18: her friend driving was arrested

A very serious accident occurred during the night between Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 April, in the province of Cuneo. To have the worst unfortunately an 18-year-old call Elena Giorsettiwho died instantly due to the injuries sustained.

Law enforcement officers intervened on the spot, who are now working to rebuild the dynamics and also the Fire Brigade, to free the boys from sheet metal of their vehicles.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place at 4 in the morning of Sunday 16th April. Precisely along the provincial road 160, which is located in the municipality of Droneroin the province of Cuneo.

From what emerged Elena was in the car with 3 other boys and a friend of hers. They were probably headed to theirs housing. The young woman lived in the area Roccabruna.

When suddenly, from an initial reconstruction of the agents, this vehicle has invaded the opposite lane, hitting two other vehicles. As a result they are well Three the machines involved in this accident.

Some passers-by, seeing the seriousness of the incident, asked for the timely intervention of the police. The latter who intervened on the spot, asked for the help of the Fire fighterswho had to work hard to free the boys from sheet metal of their vehicle.

The death of Elena Giorsetti and the arrest of the driver of the vehicle

Despite the desperate resuscitation maneuvers however, the sanitary workers were unable to do anything for Elena. They had no choice but to note her heartbreaking death. The young woman had turned 18 last January.

Another boy is now hospitalized in code red. The others, on the other hand, are all under control, but do not appear to be in serious health conditions.

The 20-year-old who was driving the vehicle in which the victim was traveling is now in arrest for the crime of traffic crime. The agents ordered his arrest, after i results of toxicological tests. There will be more updates on this heartbreaking episode.