Yet another accident on the roads of our country. Two 20-year-old girls died in Anzio, municipality in the province of Rome, in Lazio. The two young women were in a car. The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree. Unfortunately for the two occupants there was nothing they could do.

The two girls were traveling in the middle of the night on the Ostia-Anzio coast road, in the direction of Ardea, on via delle Pinete, so called due to the large number of pine trees along the roadway. The car they were traveling in ended up right against a tree.

It was about 1 in the morning when i was called rescued. On the spot, the firefighters extracted the bodies of the young girls from the metal sheets. It concerns a 21-year-old girl from Ardea and her 22-year-old friend from Milan, who was in Lazio just visiting the first of hers.

The car, one Fiat Grande Punto, suddenly swerved and ran into a pine tree. To find the vehicle a patrol of the Carabinieri of the Tenenza di Ardea which was passing through that oea on that road. Officers noticed her and alerted emergency services.

According to what was reported by the military, according to a first summary reconstruction, they could have done everything by themselves, without the involvement of other means. Probably a fall asleep of the driver, an illness or a moment of distraction caused their death.

When the firefighters extracted the bodies of the two twenty-year-old girls from the car’s sheet metal, unfortunately they were already deceased.

Photo source from Pixabay

Carabinieri and 118 on the spot could not help but ascertain the death. The agents have already made all the findings of the case to reconstruct the exact dynamics of what happened.