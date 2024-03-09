Home page World

Press Split

In the morning there was a serious traffic accident on a large street in Berlin. A woman dies in the hospital. Your child is also seriously injured and is undergoing surgery.

Berlin – A 41-year-old woman was seriously injured in a traffic accident near Potsdamer Platz in Berlin on Saturday and then died in hospital. A spokeswoman for the Berlin police said this.

Police officers at the scene of the accident. © Christophe Gateau/dpa

The woman's four-year-old child, who was also seriously injured, underwent emergency surgery on Saturday afternoon. The woman's partner and sister were taken to hospital with shock. All four were in Berlin as tourists.

According to initial findings, the woman with the child in a stroller was hit by a car on Leipziger Straße in Berlin-Mitte on Saturday morning. The 83-year-old driver was also taken to the hospital, but was released after outpatient treatment and a blood sample, according to the police spokeswoman. The exact cause of the accident is still being determined. dpa