The winner of the 2019 Tour de France and the 2021 Giro d’Italia has had a serious accident: Egan Bernal is hospitalized in intensive care

The cycling champion Egan Bernal is admitted to the ICU after a serious accident during a workout. The winner of the 2019 Tour de France and last year’s Giro d’Italia, yes it is crashed into a bus stopped in the streets of Gachancipá, a city in Colombia.

From the hospital, doctors let it be known that after surgery, the cyclist was hospitalized in intensive care and his condition seems stable. Another 72 hours will have to be waited for another post-op evaluation.

It is stable and under further evaluation. The surgery was successful and its gradual evolution is expected over the next 72 hours in intensive care. We immediately started the rehabilitation process to obtain the best possible results for our patient.

25-year-old Egan Bernal also brought back one chest trauma And several fractures at the femur and patella. Only a few days earlier he had vented on his social profile for a motorist who had almost run over him. Then, the unpleasant news during a workout. The cyclist crashed into a stationary bus. The images spread on the web show it lying on the ground, surrounded by his colleagues and by the people who found themselves witnesses of the scene.

Who is Egan Bernal

Egan Bernal was born on January 13, 1997 and is known to be a Colombian cyclist who competes for UCI World Iones Grenadiers.

In 2019 he won the Tour de France, earning the title of first Latin American runner to have achieved the goal e the youngest winner since 1909. He also won the Giro d’Italia 2021.

The champion grew up in Zipaquerà, Colombia. Since he was a child, he has always had a passion for cycling and at the age of 9 he entered, secretly from his father, in a race in his city. A race from which he came out the winner, winning one Scholarship for the University.