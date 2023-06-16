Tragedy in Reggiowhere a mother and her two children lost their lives following an accident. The car suddenly fell into an embankment. Rescuers could do nothing to save their lives. Mother and children traveled in the family car on the provincial road that leads from Bovalino to Natile. They ended up in the fiumara below, with a three-metre flight. His 13-year-old sister died while being transported to the hospital.

The accident took place around 2.45 pm on Thursday 15 June 2023. The car with a family inside fell into a three-metre escarpment. The occupants were walking the provincial road which leads from Bovalino to Natile.

They were in Contrada Petrarain Bovalino, in the province of Reggio Calabria, when, for reasons still to be ascertained by the police, their car ended up off the road, making a three-metre flight.

Two of the passengers, the mother and the 11-year-old boy, got stuck in the crushed metal of the car. The woman was 39 years old. His other 13-year-old daughter was also involved. THE paramedics took her to the hospital with the ambulance, but it was during the transport that he breathed his last.

On the spot were attended by i firefighters of Bianco and Siderno: the firefighters secured the car and extracted the three occupants from the wreckage. For two of them, unfortunately, the rescuers could not help but ascertain the death on the spot.

Mother and two children lose their lives in the Reggio area: the car flies 3 meters

Together with the firefighters, the 118 health workers immediately provided assistance. If there was nothing more they could do for her mother and her son, her 13-year-old sister was still alive when the rescuers arrived, but shortly after she didn’t make it.

Photo source from Pixabay

For faster transport, the air ambulance was called, which transported the girl who survived the accident to the Locrian hospital. But shortly after, the 13-year-old also lost her life.