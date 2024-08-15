Serious accident for 19-year-old cyclist Alice Toniolli

The 19 year old cyclist from Trentino Alice Toniolli And hospitalized in serious conditions at the Treviso hospital after violently hitting her head against a wall during the women’s race ‘Circuit of the Assumption’in Ceneda di Vittorio Veneto, in the province of Treviso.

The athlete of the Top Girls Fassa Bortolooriginally from Mezzocorona, for reasons currently being investigated, shortly after half the race while she was in a group lost control of her bicycle, lost her balance and crashed into a low wall.

Initially Alice, who this year has become a professional, had been transported by helicopter at the hospital in Conegliano but, following the worsening of her conditions (the multiple fractures reported to the head and chest are worrying), she was transferred to the one in Treviso. At the finish line Elisa De Valley immediately after the victory she dedicated the success to Toniolli, her teammate.