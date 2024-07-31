A very serious road accident is what happened in the early morning of today, Wednesday 31 July. A girl of only 28 years old, called Jessica Lanziunfortunately died after her motorbike ended up under a heavy vehicle.

As per usual practice, all the procedures are now underway investigations of the case, but in the meantime many, shocked by this sudden and heartbreaking loss, are remembering her with posts on social media. She was very well known for her commitment to Volunteering.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred around 7.40am today, Wednesday 31st July. Precisely along the provincial road 98, which connects the municipalities of Viano and Carpinetiwhich are located in the province of Reggio Emilia. Jessica was riding her motorcycle and it is not yet clear where she was headed.

But suddenly, for reasons yet to be established by the police, the 28-year-old allegedly hit the mirror of a truck coming from the opposite direction. However, in an attempt to return to his lane, he would have lost control of his two-wheeler and it’s over under the wheels of a heavy vehicle.

The Heartbreaking Death of Jessica Lanzia and Her Colleagues’ Remembrance for What She Did

Passers-by soon realised the seriousness of the accident. From here the desperate call for paramedics and also for the police. Everyone arrived on the scene within a few minutes, but the doctors could do nothing to save the 28-year-old, except to note her heartbreaking death.

The officers who intervened as per standard practice in these cases are now doing everything they can investigations of the case. Jessica was very well known for her volunteer work and was the coordinator of the section of Hornbeams. The Fire Brigade, in a post on social media, remembered her and wrote: