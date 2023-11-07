A new very serious accident occurred on the Bazzanese on the evening of Monday 6 November. Unfortunately, one gets the worst 19 year old and 4 other people are now hospitalized in very serious conditions. Among these there is also an 11 year old girl.

The officers who responded to the scene are currently working to rebuild the dynamicsbut above all to understand who is responsible for this accident which involved many people three vehicles.

According to information released by some local media, the events occurred on the evening of Monday 6 November. Precisely on Bazzanese, in the area of Zola Pedrosain the province of Bologna.

At the moment the reconstruction of what happened is still fragmentary and not even the details are known generality of the girl who unfortunately lost her life.

From what has emerged one of the people involved, due to a breakdown in his vehicle, is dropped in the street. Subsequently, a vehicle that arrived shortly after had it swept up and hence the carom.

They are well 3 vehicles were involved. There should be a truck, a car and also a scooter. The rescuers who intervened on site had to work for a long time to help people, but they immediately realized that the situation was very serious. serious.

The death of the 19-year-old after the accident

For the girl who was only 19 years old, the doctors could not do anything. They had no choice but to note his death on the site where the serious accident occurred.

4 more people now appear to be hospitalized in hospital, in very serious conditions. Among these there appears to be one girl just 11 years old.

Last October 23rd, in that same street too Lara Cattani and Tiziana Brucato aged 51 and 30, they lost their lives. They were aunt and niece respectively, who clashed head-on against a truck. There will be further updates on this serious accident.