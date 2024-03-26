Serious road accident between car and van, Ivan Panza died at the age of 35: his girlfriend is in desperate conditions

A very serious accident occurred on Sunday 24 March. Unfortunately, a 35-year-old man, called, fared the worst Ivan Panzawho died practically instantly, while his girlfriend who was with him is now hospitalized in desperate conditions.

The police are now working on the incident to understand the exact details dynamics of the accident, which led to the sudden disappearance of the 35 year old. They described him as a great fan of motorbikes and his work as a gardener.

According to information released by some local media, the drama occurred around 3.30pm on Sunday 24 March. Precisely in the municipality of Brembate Below, which is located in the province of Bergamo. Ivan and his girlfriend, as often happened, went out on a motorcycle to spend some relaxing and carefree time.

When suddenly, the unthinkable happened. For reasons yet to be clarified by the police, the 35-year-old collided with a van which was proceeding in the other direction. After the impact, the boy was thrown about ten meters away and his condition immediately appeared desperate.

The death of Ivan Panza after the accident and the condition of his girlfriend

Two ambulances and two medical vehicles rushed to the scene as a matter of urgency. Doctors have long tried to resuscitate the 35-year-old, but ultimately they had no choice but to give up. Unfortunately, the collision with the other vehicle proved to be fatal for him.

The girlfriend who was behind him also appeared to be in good condition serious. For this reason they arranged for her to be promptly admitted to the Pope John XXIII hospital for the necessary treatment. They decided to keep it in for now reserved prognosis. The 53-year-old who was driving the van escaped unharmed.

The news of Ivan's passing was a great shock pain and discomfort in the hearts of the entire community. Many have described him as a great motorbike and gardening enthusiast, in fact he had started a company where he worked on exactly this.