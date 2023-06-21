Serious accident in via Nomentana, a 62-year-old woman died, her 4-year-old grandson who was in the car with her is seriously injured

A very serious one accident in via Nomentana this is what happened yesterday afternoon, Tuesday 20 June. Unfortunately a 62-year-old woman, aboard her car, lost her life shortly after her accident, with her was a 4-year-old boy, who is hospitalized in very serious conditions.

The police and the Fire Brigade intervened on the spot, having had to work for a long time for to free the two people, who were stuck between the sheet metal of the vehicle.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place around 16.20, on Tuesday 20 June. Precisely between via Nomentana and via Poggio Fiorito, roads that are on the border between Guidonia and Rome.

The 62-year-old woman was driving her own Fiat Panda and with her was also the nephew just 4 years old. They are the ones who unfortunately had the worst in the accident.

From what has emerged in these hours, a van, small car and even an Atac bus, they collided. The dynamics are still being examined by the police.

Passers-by as soon as they became aware of the severity of the accident, they asked for the intervention of the doctors and also of the Local Police. Once they arrived, they asked for theassistance from the fire brigade.

Accident in via Nomentana: the death of the woman and the conditions of the child

The firefighters used shears and other tools to be able to free the grandmother and grandson from their Fiat Panda. However, the doctors who attended the lady could not do anything, she has died a few minutes later the left.

The child, who is only 4 years old, was instead transported in air ambulance at the hospital Twins From Rome. His conditions are also very serious and the doctors have decided to keep his reserved prognosis.

Meanwhile, the police have worked hard to do all the reliefs of the case. They will most likely also check i video surveillance footage of the area, to understand the dynamics of this accident.