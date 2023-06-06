For the woman, unfortunately, there was nothing to be done

A woman loses her life in Lariano, on the outskirts of Rome, in Lazio, due to a very serious accident in which she was involved. The woman he was 59 years old. The head-on collision with a truck was fatal, which, unfortunately, gave her no escape. Other two people were injured and have been transferred to hospital by the doctors who intervened on the scene of the accident.

The accident took place on the morning of Monday 5 June, around 5.40 am, in via Garibaldi in Lariano, near Rome. A lorry driven by a 62-year-old Italian citizen and a car driven by a 59-year-old woman collided.

On board the car there were also two men, one aged 39 and one aged 30. There was nothing they could do for the woman who was driving the car: the doctors could do nothing but ascertain her death. Instead, the two men who were with her were taken to the Velletri hospital in yellow code.

At the scene of the accident, in addition to rescuers of 118, the Carabinieri of the Nucleo Radiomobile also intervened, for the first findings of the case. The most plausible hypothesis is that the woman lost control of the vehicle, ending her race against the truck.

At the moment the body of the 59-year-old woman who died in Lariano it is at the disposal of the judicial authority, which has already ordered an autopsy. The 62-year-old driver of the truck, on the other hand, had to undergo an alcohol and drug test.

Woman loses her life in Lariano, rescuers couldn’t do anything for her

The 59-year-old woman was driving a Fiat, which collided with a garbage truck. On board the Iveco truck full of garbage bags were two men, who were unharmed.

The body of the 59-year-old woman is currently in the Tor Vergata hospital. The autopsy will be able to establish if you had an illness before losing control of the vehicle.